Advertisement

Fremont County deputies arrest two after failed traffic stop

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from North Carolina and a woman from Iowa last Wednesday.

Jacob Morton, 30, from Albemarle, was arrested for reckless driving, eluding, providing false information, fugitive from justice, possession of controlled substances (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).

Jeanna Dockter, 58, from Sidney was arrested for possession of controlled substances (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway 2, east of Sidney, Iowa on a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding, according to the release. Near Farragut, Iowa, officials say Morton, the driver, switched seats with Dockter and stopped on Highway 2.

Initially, Morton gave officers a fake name and they found out later he has an active arrest warrant out of North Carolina.

Morton is currently held without bond with pending charges in Iowa and North Carolina and Dockter was released without posting bond, according to the release.

It’s reported the Volkswagen reached speeds of 116 mph.

Jacob Morton, (left) and Jeanna Dockter, (right)
Jacob Morton, (left) and Jeanna Dockter, (right)(PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts

Latest News

Hospitals in Nebraska trying to solve staffing shortage
Target employees volunteer day of service at Omaha food bank on MLK Day
Omaha Police arrest suspect of multiple bank robberies
One of the two teens badly burned in a cabin fire on New Year's Day in central Iowa is now dead.
Iowa teen dies after being badly burned in New Year's Day cabin fire