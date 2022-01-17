Fremont County deputies arrest two after failed traffic stop

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from North Carolina and a woman from Iowa last Wednesday.

Jacob Morton, 30, from Albemarle, was arrested for reckless driving, eluding, providing false information, fugitive from justice, possession of controlled substances (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).

Jeanna Dockter, 58, from Sidney was arrested for possession of controlled substances (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (meth).

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway 2, east of Sidney, Iowa on a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta for speeding, according to the release. Near Farragut, Iowa, officials say Morton, the driver, switched seats with Dockter and stopped on Highway 2.

Initially, Morton gave officers a fake name and they found out later he has an active arrest warrant out of North Carolina.

Morton is currently held without bond with pending charges in Iowa and North Carolina and Dockter was released without posting bond, according to the release.

It’s reported the Volkswagen reached speeds of 116 mph.

Jacob Morton, (left) and Jeanna Dockter, (right) (PHOTO: Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.