Families, teachers, students, and many more honor Dr. King at Durham Museum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many families today was a day of learning and reflection.

For Ashley and Ryan, the Durham Museum’s big screen was the school room. The family watched Dr. Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“They need to know about the sacrifices Martin Luther King made, why he was here on this earth. I mean, this is a great learning experience for everybody here who don’t know. You gotta know your history to move onto the future,” said Ryan Bartee.

“What he did for the civil rights movement and how he changed a lot for others. You can learn more,” said Ashley Brown.

Daughter Amia says she has learned a lot about Dr. King in school but it’s always good to do some research of your own.

“Because school doesn’t always do the best with that so do your own stuff, especially about Black history,” said Amia.

Tegwin Turner made sure her granddaughter was at the museum, making sure she had an opportunity to learn even though she had the day off from school.

“You can learn that racism wasn’t a good thing back in the day but now it’s different because some people don’t support it and some people do,” said A’anyah Turner-Carter.

″We’ve learned a lot but we still need to learn more we need our young people to learn more,” said Tegwin.

Today is much more than a day off from work and school. It’s also a day of service.

Amy Helene Forss is a history professor and an author. She’s reading the children’s book she’s written about Mildred Brown and the Omaha Star newspaper to some of the kids at the museum.

“I cannot say enough that children are our future and if we are not educating them then we’re doing them a great disservice.”

Amy says the time she spends talking about Omaha’s Black history on this national holiday is time well spent.

“It makes me feel like I’ve done something for the community and maybe will help more change happen.”

