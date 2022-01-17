Advertisement

Emma Ronsiek scores a career-high 30 points as Creighton beats St. John’s 86-80

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It came down to a basket in the final 45 seconds, with the shot clock running down and the Bluejays leading by four, Tatum Rembao found Emma Ronsiek under the hoop. It took a perfect pass to allow Emma to release the shot moments before the shot clock expired. It was so close the officials needed to review it, Emma Ronsiek broke her previous career-high of 28 points and the Jays took an 86-80 lead. Which turned out to be the final score.

Creighton finished the game on a 9-3 run. The team improves to 12-4 and 7-1 in the BIG EAST. It’s the first time the two programs played since the final game before the pandemic started in March 2020. Morgan Maly scored eight of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help push the Jays over the top. Creighton overcame an eight-point hole early in the second half.

The Jays will play three road games in five days starting Wednesday with games at Butler, Georgetown and Villanova.

