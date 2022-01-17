David’s Evening Forecast - Mild Tuesday, Arctic blast midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly sunny skies help to bring us another day of melting across the metro. Temperatures warming into the upper 30s around downtown, with highs jumping to near 50 on the west side of the metro. We’ll see melting continue this evening with temperatures in the 30s around the metro. Icy spots may return later tonight as we dip below freezing by 10pm or so. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-20s for most of the area.

Omaha's Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Another mild day is in store for Tuesday, likely the warmest day of the week. Temperatures across central Nebraska will surge into the mid to even upper 50s. Snow cover across far eastern Nebraska will likely keep parts of the metro a little cooler, but I still expect highs in the mid to upper 40s for central and downtown Omaha, with 50s on the west side of the metro. Low to mid-40s are likely across western Iowa. After a mild day, another arctic front will move through Tuesday evening, bringing north winds gusting up to 30 or 40mph and quickly dropping temperatures.

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills (WOWT)

The arctic air will drop Wednesday morning lows into the single digits north of I-80, to around 10 degrees in the metro. The gusty north winds will likely result in wind chills of 0 to -10 to start the day. Gusty winds will linger into the early afternoon, slowly calming down by the evening and overnight. Highs on Wednesday will likely only top out in the teens. Temperatures overnight dip down into the single digits above zero, with highs on Thursday once again in the teens. We should recover a little by the weekend, with highs back into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

