Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Mild Tuesday, Arctic blast midweek

By David Koeller
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly to mostly sunny skies help to bring us another day of melting across the metro. Temperatures warming into the upper 30s around downtown, with highs jumping to near 50 on the west side of the metro. We’ll see melting continue this evening with temperatures in the 30s around the metro. Icy spots may return later tonight as we dip below freezing by 10pm or so. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid-20s for most of the area.

Omaha's Tuesday Forecast
Omaha's Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Another mild day is in store for Tuesday, likely the warmest day of the week. Temperatures across central Nebraska will surge into the mid to even upper 50s. Snow cover across far eastern Nebraska will likely keep parts of the metro a little cooler, but I still expect highs in the mid to upper 40s for central and downtown Omaha, with 50s on the west side of the metro. Low to mid-40s are likely across western Iowa. After a mild day, another arctic front will move through Tuesday evening, bringing north winds gusting up to 30 or 40mph and quickly dropping temperatures.

Wednesday Morning Wind Chills
Wednesday Morning Wind Chills(WOWT)

The arctic air will drop Wednesday morning lows into the single digits north of I-80, to around 10 degrees in the metro. The gusty north winds will likely result in wind chills of 0 to -10 to start the day. Gusty winds will linger into the early afternoon, slowly calming down by the evening and overnight. Highs on Wednesday will likely only top out in the teens. Temperatures overnight dip down into the single digits above zero, with highs on Thursday once again in the teens. We should recover a little by the weekend, with highs back into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Nebraska Corrections confirm inmate’s death
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts

Latest News

Mild Tuesday, Arctic blast midweek
forecast
Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: More melting over the next two days before winter returns
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More melting Monday, cold blast midweek
More melting Monday, cold blast midweek