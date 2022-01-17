Advertisement

Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: More melting over the next two days before winter returns

forecast
forecast(forecast)
By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting out with some clouds and temperatures near 20 for a lot of locations, but temperatures will warm above freezing and we’ll do more melting today.

Winds will turn from north to south today and crank up to about 15mph at most, and that will help us to warm even more than we did yesterday. The morning clouds will push east and some sunshine will move in which will further help us melt off some snow. Just watch for refreezing in the mornings.

We’ll warm even more for Tuesday, and it’s very possible some locations west of the metro could flirt with the upper 50s or even try for near 60 degrees. In the metro, I think we’ll stay a bit cooler, but still make a run at at least 50 or maybe a degree or two above. All good things must come to an end, though, an arctic front pushes in Tuesday night.

Highs on Wednesday will be some 30 - 40 degrees cooler than Tuesday with numbers only in the teens during the day and wind chills -5 to -15 on Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty from the NW up to 30 - 35mph. The cold air lingers into Friday and then we’ll turn more seasonable into the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts
Six people, pets displaced after fire in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha man sentenced to 8 years for receipt of child pornography

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - More melting Monday, cold blast midweek
More melting Monday, cold blast midweek
Omaha's Sunday Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - A little melting today
A little melting today