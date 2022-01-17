Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: More melting over the next two days before winter returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting out with some clouds and temperatures near 20 for a lot of locations, but temperatures will warm above freezing and we’ll do more melting today.

Winds will turn from north to south today and crank up to about 15mph at most, and that will help us to warm even more than we did yesterday. The morning clouds will push east and some sunshine will move in which will further help us melt off some snow. Just watch for refreezing in the mornings.

We’ll warm even more for Tuesday, and it’s very possible some locations west of the metro could flirt with the upper 50s or even try for near 60 degrees. In the metro, I think we’ll stay a bit cooler, but still make a run at at least 50 or maybe a degree or two above. All good things must come to an end, though, an arctic front pushes in Tuesday night.

Highs on Wednesday will be some 30 - 40 degrees cooler than Tuesday with numbers only in the teens during the day and wind chills -5 to -15 on Wednesday morning. Winds will be gusty from the NW up to 30 - 35mph. The cold air lingers into Friday and then we’ll turn more seasonable into the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

