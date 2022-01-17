Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday evening marks 48 hours since 45-year-old Jason Schram of Gretna went missing.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News the father of three was involved in a property damage accident just before 10 o’clock Friday night. They say Schram was eastbound on Capehart Road, entered the intersection at Highway 6 and collided with a Sarpy County snow plow.

“The driver of the vehicle got out and ran east on Capehart road after the accident and then headed south into a field,” says Captain Monte Daganaar, who helped lead the command center for Sunday’s search at the new Gretna fire station near the intersection of Highway 6 and Capehart Rd.

Daganaar says the department later identified the driver of the car as Schram, and says his phone showed no outgoing call activity following the accident. The driver of the snowplow was uninjured.

Deputies followed Schram’s tracks in the snow for as long as they could.

“It was really pretty much blizzarding at that time and with the winds, the winds were very high and it was snowing pretty hard. They could only follow the tracks a certain distance before everything disappeared,” he says.

The search Friday night lasted until 3a.m., and restarted Saturday morning.

Sunday, more than 100 volunteers came to support local authorities, searching ditches and fields for any sign of Schram.

“Our big concern is, Friday night, the wind and snow and temperatures. It would be really hard for someone to survive out there very long,” Daganaar says. “Initially we were trying to do as much as we could as fast as we could to locate the individual, we were hoping that maybe he found some shelter somewhere or somebody has given him a ride, that he’s OK. But at this point, the temperatures that night, it could be pretty devastating so we just need to know here he’s at.”

45y/o Jason Schram, a Gretna father of 3, has been missing since Friday night. Today’s search has ended, but @SarpySheriff tells me they’ll restart tomorrow at 10.



Schram went missing after colliding with a snow plow & running into a field. The latest on @WOWT6News 10pm pic.twitter.com/f8AOue87da — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) January 17, 2022

Family members of Schram tell 6 News they hope neighbors who live near the area will check their security and doorbell cameras, garages and sheds for any sign of Schram.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office as well as volunteers plan to meet at the Gretna fire station Monday morning at 10 o’clock to continue the search.

Anyone with any information about Schram or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office at 402-593-2288.

