Vinyl pop-up shop in Omaha hits successful tune

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eric Ziegler began spinning his love of vinyl into a solo career three years ago.

“Vinyl transcends genres, and generations of artists,” Ziegler said. “And vinyl never really went away. Contemporary artists and classic artists have always released vinyl.”

Ziegler, the E-Z of EZ Records, has always collected music.

After more than two decades working at Homer’s Music, and before the isolation of COVID-19 drove many in search of their past through music, he became an independent music man.

Ziegler has tapped into his extensive collection to sell online, at events, and at pop-up vinyl sales like the one at The Switch in Omaha Sunday.

“This is probably half of what I have at home,” Ziegler said of the boxes of vinyl records he displayed at the sale. “And it’s a mix of everything, blues, jazz, rock, country, folk, hard rock, heavy metal, punk, indie, all kinds of stuff.”

On this winter Sunday, nostalgia seems to win out Matt Scott is normally in search of Metallica or Anthrax.

“But going back home to see my Dad’s collection from the 60s and 70s, it’s kind of fun to see if I can find some of those, too,” Scott said.

Collecting couple Jackie and Mike Hagerty added about twenty albums to their collection Sunday.

“I got a really good deal on a nice old vintage stereo,” Mike Hagerty said. “And the pandemic hit and there was nothing better to do than go look for records. It’s what we did and now it’s kind of an obsession.”

The collecting world even received a blessing of sorts in recent days. Pope Francis was seen coming out of his favorite record store in Rome with a gifted disc in hand. His vast music collection curated at the Vatican reportedly includes at least 19 vinyl albums and thousands of CDs.

“I’d be interested to see what he picks out. I’d like to see what’s on the Pope’s playlist,” Ziegler joked. “You never know, I could recommend something to him, broaden his horizons, maybe.”

What is Ziegler’s personal holy grail? Is there a rare disc he’s longing to discover and add to his collection?

“Right now it’s by an artist named Jim Ford, and it’s an album named ‘Harlan County’,” he said. “I’ve Spotify’d it, but I can’t find it out in the wild, in the physical form.”

