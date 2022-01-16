Omaha Police patrolling local synagogues ‘as a precaution’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Saturday that officers would be paying “special attention” to local synagogues in light of a hostage situation that unfolded throughout much of Saturday at a Texas synagogue.

OPD did not indicate any elevated threat, but said it was taking steps to monitor those areas as a precaution.

The Omaha Police Department is aware of the critical incident taking place in Colleyville, TX. Our department is monitoring that situation and providing special attention to Omaha area synagogues as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/T7Pod2DUDy — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 16, 2022

Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours.

A loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

The hostage-taker was later declared dead, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the rescue or the man’s death were not immediately released.

