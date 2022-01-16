Advertisement

Omaha Police patrolling local synagogues ‘as a precaution’

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Saturday that officers would be paying “special attention” to local synagogues in light of a hostage situation that unfolded throughout much of Saturday at a Texas synagogue.

OPD did not indicate any elevated threat, but said it was taking steps to monitor those areas as a precaution.

Hostages who had been held for hours inside a Texas synagogue were rescued Saturday night, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, bringing an end to a standoff that had lasted nearly 12 hours.

A loud bang and what sounded like gunfire was heard coming from the synagogue, where authorities said a man had held people captive as he demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

The hostage-taker was later declared dead, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the rescue or the man’s death were not immediately released.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Medicine responds after governor issues DHM aimed at hospital
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow continues tonight along with windier conditions
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Storm impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday

Latest News

Omaha family uses snowfall from yesterday as family time with one another
Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old accused of gas station robbery
Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid tonight, some melting Sunday