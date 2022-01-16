Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old accused of gas station robbery

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a gas station robbery Thursday.

Jaheem Wade, 19, was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Wade was booked into Douglas County.

Officers were told by witnesses that a man wearing a facemask and a green hoodie went into a gas station in the afternoon near Calhoun Road. Witnesses say he showed a gun and demanded money with a note.

According to the release, the suspect left with an unknown amount of money in a white Chevy Impala with paper plates.

The suspect and the car were later found in the area of North 47th & Wirt Street. Police found the money stolen from the gas station along with the gun and clothes that were involved in the robbery.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Medicine responds after governor issues DHM aimed at hospital
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow continues tonight along with windier conditions
Storm impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday
Omaha Police: Driver going too fast before crash

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid tonight, some melting Sunday
Frigid tonight, some melting Sunday
Omaha man sentenced to 8 years for receipt of child pornography
1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck