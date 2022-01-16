Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old accused of gas station robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a gas station robbery Thursday.

Jaheem Wade, 19, was arrested for robbery, use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Wade was booked into Douglas County.

Officers were told by witnesses that a man wearing a facemask and a green hoodie went into a gas station in the afternoon near Calhoun Road. Witnesses say he showed a gun and demanded money with a note.

According to the release, the suspect left with an unknown amount of money in a white Chevy Impala with paper plates.

The suspect and the car were later found in the area of North 47th & Wirt Street. Police found the money stolen from the gas station along with the gun and clothes that were involved in the robbery.

