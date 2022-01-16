Omaha family uses snowfall from yesterday as family time with one another

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People are using their Saturday to sled in multiple places all over the Omaha metro area.

One of them being Zorinsky Park! Everyone is there to accomplish one simple thing.

“Keywords, to have fun!”

Families like the Bankers say that a day like this has all the elements to make it a perfect sledding day.

“Snow, blue sky’s, sunshine, no wind,” said Todd Banker.

The Bankers found that it would be a really good way to spend time with the family and have fun with it.

“Something for you to do and safe to do with family and everyone is spread out and it’s COVID safe,” said Kendra Banker.

And this particular hill isn’t just any hill. This great sledding spot holds a special part in the family’s heart.

“We actually have memories back from when we were kids. Stories we still tell today so it’s all about creating brand new stories to the kids that they can carry forward to,” said Nate Banker.

It also helps that the hill steep enough for some good sledding.

“It’s a good hill. Not too high to climb up. You can spend a lot more time when you’re not wearing yourself climbing up really tall hills.”

