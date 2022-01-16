Advertisement

Newborn baby found dead outside Chicago fire station

Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby...
Illinois’ safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the baby with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - The body of a newborn boy was found in a duffel bag outside of a Chicago fire station.

Authorities say firefighters found the deceased baby early Saturday morning.

It’s unclear how long the baby had been there or if the infant had frozen to death.

Safe haven advocates say they are devastated.

Illinois’s safe haven law lets parents give up a newborn baby for adoption by leaving the child with workers at a designated safe place with no questions asked.

Those safe places include hospitals, emergency care facilities, police stations and staffed fire stations.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Omaha Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
Nebraska men sentenced for company’s safety violations
cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours
1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

Latest News

Meet Wordle, the internet's latest obsession.
‘Wordle’ is internet’s latest gaming obsession
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rides in car as he leaves a government detention facility...
Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated
Omaha priest facing more potential jail time
Omaha priest facing more potential jail time
Omaha residents hit the slopes
Omaha residents hit the slopes