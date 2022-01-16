Mike Flood announces run for Congress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, announced his run for Congress on Sunday. Flood is running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

Other people who have declared include incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry, and Democrats Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual.

Flood will be challenging Fortenberry, who is currently facing federal charges. Fortenberry has held Nebraska’s First Congressional District since 2005.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

