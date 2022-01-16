Man sentenced in Lincoln to over 12 years for possession of meth and guns

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 29-year-old man from Mexico was sentenced by a U.S. district judge Friday.

Oscar Garfio-Zapien was sentenced to over 12 years for possession of methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, and another five years for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He will have to serve another five years of supervised release after his sentence.

In an investigation with Nebraska State Patrol and the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, troopers discovered 13 packages of meth when finding a suitcase in the back of Garfio-Zapien’s rental car during a search in November 2020. Garfio-Zapien gave consent to the search after being stopped in Hamilton County for speeding.

According to the release, eight packages of meth weighing about 1.5 pounds in total, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver, and 33 rounds of .380 ammunition were discovered in a backpack that was found in the front passenger seat. A loaded Springfield XD 9 mm handgun was also found in the center console.

Officials say there was a total weight of about 14.5 pounds of meth in the car.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.