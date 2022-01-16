Lincoln woman sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 33-year-old woman was sentenced in federal court by a U.S. district judge Friday.

Conchetta Lyn Esparza was sentenced to 64 months, a little over five years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will also serve another five years on supervised release after her sentence.

In a drug investigation with the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, officials say Esparza plotted on distributing meth in Lincoln with others from evidence from January 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020.

According to the release, she bought meth in half-ounce or more quantities to then sell in gram and ounce quantities.

It’s reported Esparza bought at least 1.1. kilograms of meth to distribute.

