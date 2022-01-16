Advertisement

Lincoln woman sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to distribute meth

(heliopix - stock.adobe.com)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 33-year-old woman was sentenced in federal court by a U.S. district judge Friday.

Conchetta Lyn Esparza was sentenced to 64 months, a little over five years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. She will also serve another five years on supervised release after her sentence.

In a drug investigation with the Lincoln-Lancaster Narcotics Task Force, officials say Esparza plotted on distributing meth in Lincoln with others from evidence from January 1, 2017, through June 30, 2020.

According to the release, she bought meth in half-ounce or more quantities to then sell in gram and ounce quantities.

It’s reported Esparza bought at least 1.1. kilograms of meth to distribute.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones
Omaha Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
Nebraska men sentenced for company’s safety violations
cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours
1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

Latest News

Man sentenced in Lincoln to over 12 years for possession of meth and guns
Omaha priest facing more potential jail time
Omaha priest facing more potential jail time
Omaha residents hit the slopes
Omaha residents hit the slopes
Nomi Health closed for weather, reopens Monday
Nomi Health closed for weather, reopens Monday