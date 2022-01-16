Advertisement

Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases

The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo:...
The Iowa Judicial Branch Building, which holds Iowa's Supreme Court, in Des Moines (Photo: Wikimedia Commons / Ctjf83 / CC BY-SA 3.0)(KCRG)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that parents must be given preference in regaining custody of their children in cases where other people have been caring for the kids through a guardianship.

In a decision involving the case of a single mother and her child’s grandparents, the court on Friday established that parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody and control of their children. The court said that in cases where parents are seeking return of children and a dissolving of a guardianship, the juvenile court must presume “the child’s best interests are served by reuniting the minor child with their parent.”

The ruling was prompted by the case of a child born to 16-year-old mother. The child lived mostly with her grandparents but the mother sought full return of custody.

