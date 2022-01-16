Advertisement

Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones close to Westroads Mall

(Bridget | PHOTO: @OmahaPoliceDepartment Facebook page)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An emergency alert set off phones in the vicinity of Westroads Mall on Saturday evening.

The alert gave information about a missing teen. The alert stated Omaha Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl described as 5′3, 130 lbs, with a thick black straight high ponytail.

OPD emergency alert on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
OPD emergency alert on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022(PHOTO: WOWT)

She was last seen near North 113th Street around 5:15 p.m.

RELATED: NSP late-night alert inadvertently tests WEA system

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

