Emergency alert by Omaha Police set off phones close to Westroads Mall
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An emergency alert set off phones in the vicinity of Westroads Mall on Saturday evening.
The alert gave information about a missing teen. The alert stated Omaha Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl described as 5′3, 130 lbs, with a thick black straight high ponytail.
She was last seen near North 113th Street around 5:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
