David’s Morning Forecast - A little melting today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to the day across the metro with temperatures in the single digits, but warmer air is on the way. We’ll warm into the teens by sunrise, with 20s on the way by the lunch hour. Temperatures around the metro will likely be hindered a little by the snow on the ground, but we should still get above freezing. Expect highs in the middle 30s for most. It will be a little warmer on the west side of the metro where snow is a little thinner. Some 40s are possible this afternoon in central Nebraska, just to the west of Omaha where there is much less snow on the ground.

Metro Forecast (WOWT)

Not as cold overnight as a few clouds push by. Temperatures will only drip to around 20 degrees as opposed to the single digits. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Monday, with highs once again pushing just above freezing into the middle 30s. We should continue to do a little melting across the area. A bigger warm-up is expected on Tuesday with highs jumping into the 40s around the metro. That should do a fair bit of melting.

Sunday Morning Extended Forecast (WOWT)

However, the warm-up is short-lived as another cold blast arrives Tuesday night. Gusty northwest winds will drop our temperatures back to around 10 degrees by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday likely only top out in the teens, with lows falling back into the single digits Thursday morning. The frigid air will stick around into Friday before we start to moderate by the upcoming weekend. There may be a few snow showers in the area Friday, but the forecast remains largely dry through the next week.

