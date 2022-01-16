David’s Evening Forecast - More melting Monday, cold blast midweek

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A frigid start to Sunday across the area, with morning lows in the single digits. With a south wind and a little sunshine, a pretty big warm-up this afternoon as highs jumped into the 30s, and even 40s on the west side of the metro. Lincoln nearly hitting 50 degrees after a morning low of 5! That allowed for a fair bit of melting across the metro today, with a lot of water running down area roads. As temperatures cool this evening, dipping back below freezing by 10pm, watch for refreezing. I expect we’ll see plenty of icy patches tonight into Monday morning, be aware of that as you head out the door Monday.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

More melting is on the way for Monday, as we’ll see another decent warm-up. Temperatures start off near 20, chilly for sure but not nearly as cold as Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies will be on tap for the afternoon, with highs climbing back into the upper 30s to around 40. The warmest temperatures, potentially mid-40s, can be expected on the west side of the metro. We’ll be even warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the 50s across central Nebraska, trying to spread into the eastern part of the state. Highs in the metro likely top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Next Cold Blast Wednesday (WOWT)

After a brief bit of mild weather, another cold blast is on the way Tuesday night. A cold front passing through before Midnight will take our temperatures back to around 10 by Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will likely only top out in the teens, with overnight lows in the single digits. Temperatures slowly moderate by the end of the week. There could be a few snow showers in the area Thursday into Friday, but right now no major snow is expected through the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.