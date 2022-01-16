David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid tonight, some melting Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fresh snowpack and a steady north wind kept us quite cold today, temperatures dropped to 11° this morning and only rebounded to around 15° this afternoon. With clear skies overhead this evening and that fresh snowpack, temperatures will likely quickly fall off into the single digits around the metro making for some frigid conditions. Thankfully, winds will be light so wind chills won’t be too significant, but we could still see wind chills dip below zero at times. Clouds will start to filter in overnight, and may actually help to warm temperatures back into the teens by Sunday morning.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A south wind and partly sunny skies will help to bring us a little warm-up for Sunday. After morning temperatures in the teens and single digits, we should warm into the mid-30s by the afternoon. That will allow for a little bit of melting. Just remember to watch out for re-freezing by the evening as temperatures drop back into the 20s. Even more melting is on the way for Monday as Tuesday as the warming trend continues. Highs on Monday should reach into the mid to upper 30s, with low 40s possible on Tuesday.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

After the brief warm-up, another cold blast is expected by the middle of the week. Temperatures will crash back to around 10 by Wednesday morning, with highs on Wednesday only in the teens. Thursday will also likely feature highs in the teens, with morning lows in the single digits. There is a slight chance for some light snow Thursday evening or overnight, but no major snow events are expected. The forecast remains largely dry through the week, warming slightly again by the upcoming weekend.

