After leading most of the game Creighton loses at No. 17 Xavier 80-73

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Xavier plays tough defense that was no different here, the Musketeers forced 21 turnovers against Creighton in an 80-73 win for the home team. This was the third consecutive road game for the Bluejays and they haven’t played at home since late December.

The game started with two different runs, from the tip Xavier scored the first seven points, then the Jays answered with the next 11. Creighton led by five at the break and if it weren’t for the turnovers it could have been a double-digit advantage, which likely would have changed how the second half was played. Nevertheless, the Jays pushed the lead back out to six points early in the second half on an Alex O’Connell dunk. From there Xavier went on a 19-4 run that turned out to be a big difference-maker.

O’Connell had a career-high 22 points, Nembhard had 18 points and Ryan Hawkins scored 13 points. The Jays will finally be back home Wednesday, it will be an early start, 6 p.m. against St. John’s.

