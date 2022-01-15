Advertisement

Storm Chasers hire new Manager Scott Thorman

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Thorman will be the sixth Storm Chasers manager in franchise history who used to also play for the team. The Royals promoted him to Omaha from Double-A Northwest Arkansas. 2022 will be his seventh season in the organization as a manager.

Scott played for the team when it was the Omaha Royals in 2009 and 2010. He appeared in 222 games including a team-best 125 in 2010. That was the final year at Rosenblatt Stadium. Thorman led the club in runs (78), hits (134), doubles (31) and RBIs (85) that season.

Before the stop in Omaha Scott played two seasons with the Atlanta Braves. In 2006 and 2007 in 175 games he hit .222 with 16 home runs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Scott back to Omaha to be our manager,” Storm Chasers Vice President/General Manager Laurie Schlender said. “His knowledge of Omaha and managerial success over the last several seasons makes him a great choice to lead our franchise on the field.”

In Thorman’s previous seven seasons as a manager, he has a record of 357-309. Most of the 2021 staff returns with Dane Johnson coming back as pitching coach and Brian Buchanan back as hitting coach.

