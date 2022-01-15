Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested a man accused of an attempted bank robbery Friday afternoon.

Jonathon Krula, 38, was arrested for attempted robbery and booked into Douglas County.

A suspect went into Pinnacle Bank near South 108th & Q and passed a note to the teller as told by witnesses to the police. The suspect left without money in a silver Buick Lacrosse.

Officers found Krula and he was taken into custody without incident.

