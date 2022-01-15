Omaha neighbors, organization demand changes to North 30th Street corridor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A life was lost Monday night. A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed on 30th & Stone.

This is just the latest reason why neighbors want changes to this North 30th Street corridor.

“It’s just a very dangerous intersection. We would like to see it, the safety improve.”

Gage Woodyard used to live in this area and now works at the Church of the Resurrection, right next to the 30th & Kansas intersection. He says this street has a handful of safety issues.

“The heavy traffic does not help at all. We also have an issue with semi-trailers coming through. For pedestrians, there’s no safe crosswalk and the nearest crosswalk is about a block north of here,” said Gage.

The call to action isn’t new. The organization, Omaha Together One Community and neighbors have been fighting for improvements for well over a year.

After meeting with some officials, some changes were accomplished.

“We were able to do a few things like put in signage to direct people to the next pedestrian walkway. We also got approval from the city to turn Miller Park Lane which is one of the roads that intersect with it into a one-way, into the park.”

But after what happened Monday, neighbors and OTOC are calling for more action.

“We thought it was a great victory at the time and you know something like this happens and we realize there’s much much more that we need to do.”

“I would like there to be some sort of safety measure in place. Whether that be a pedestrian walkway, a light, a bridge, something.”

But the major thing Woodyard and OTOC would like to see is a new traffic light in the North 30th Street corridor and they won’t stop until they’re sure people will be out of harm’s way.

OTOC and neighbors had a meeting earlier this afternoon to discuss what the next step will be and what action will have to take place to get a light or more in that intersection.

