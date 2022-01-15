Advertisement

Omaha man who pleaded guilty to starting fatal 2019 fire dies in custody

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who pleaded guilty to first-degree arson and attempted first-degree assault has died in custody.

Douglas County Department of Corrections says Carl Bohm, 68, had ongoing serious medical conditions and was hospitalized. The conditions deteriorated and he succumbed to those conditions Friday morning.

Bohm had been facing up to 70 years in prison for the 2019 fire that killed his wife and was awaiting sentencing.

She spent more than two years in a hospital before dying this past October.

"The Department of Corrections extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Bohm’s family and loved ones."

Douglas County Department of Corrections

