Omaha man sentenced to 8 years for receipt of child pornography

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 54-year-old man was sentenced in federal court by a U.S. district judge Friday.

John Dethlefs was sentenced to 96 months, eight years for receipt of child pornography, and will serve another 10 years of supervised release after his sentence. Dethlefs will have to pay $12,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment.

In an investigation with the Omaha Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials say Dethlefs uploaded a photo of child porn to Microsoft Bing in search of child porn online in Feb. 2019.

There was a search warrant at Dethlefs’ home in August 2019 and officers found about 1,900 images of child pornography on his computer. According to the release, the child pornography included children ages 2 to 16-years-old and five of the photos included bondage and one image included bestiality.

It’s reported Dethlefs admitted to having child porn in possession.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.