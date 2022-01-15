Omaha Fire determines house fire in neighborhood accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined the Friday afternoon fire in a neighborhood was indeed accidental.

A man was taken to UNMC after being found by fire crews lying on the ground near the residence and officials say the leg injury isn’t related to the fire.

They responded to a possible fire to a home near North 30th & Scott Circle after being reported of smoke from 30th & Craig according to the release. Crews were able to get the fire under control in under 30 minutes after being notified of a small home used as a storage shed with electric power near 30th & Ernst Street.

As stated in the release, OPPD requested to cut power to the building and there’s a total estimated loss of $1,500.

