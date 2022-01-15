Advertisement

Nebraska men sentenced for company’s safety violations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two owners of a Nebraska railcar cleaning company who had two workers die in an explosion have been sentenced to federal prison and fined.

Steven Michael Braithwaite and Adam Thomas Braithwaite, owners of Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, were sentenced Friday for willful violations of worker safety laws and submitting false documents. In April 2015, NRCS employees were removing petroleum residue from inside a tanker car when flammable gases ignited and exploded.

Two workers were killed and one was injured.

Steven Braithwaite was sentenced to 30 months in prison and Adam Braithwaite was sentenced to one year and one day. Both were ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow continues tonight, roads will become slick
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘crisis standards of care’ status
cars stolen
Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours

Latest News

Omaha Fire determines house fire in neighborhood accidental
Methodist physicians are concerned that pregnant patients who get COVID-19 may have stillbirths.
Methodist doctors warn about COVID-19 risk of stillbirths
6 First Alert: Snow hits Omaha metro, will fall into overnight hours
6 First Alert: Snow hits Omaha metro, will fall into overnight hours
Omaha man sentenced in motor vehicle homicide case
Omaha man sentenced in motor vehicle homicide case