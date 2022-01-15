David’s Morning Forecast - Sunshine returns as snow moves out

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow is moving out of the region this morning but left behind anywhere from 2 to as much as 5 inches of snow around the metro. Most roads around the metro are snow-packed to start the day with very slick conditions. Roads should slowly improve throughout the day, but don’t expect much melting as we stay very cold. Temperatures are in the teens this morning, but wind chills are near zero thanks to gusty north winds. Those winds also causing some blowing and drifting snow this morning. Winds should die down this afternoon as sunny skies return, but it stays cold with highs only around 20 degrees.

Snowfall Reports 1-15-22 (WOWT)

We’ll see another cold start for Sunday with lows in the single digits, but a southerly wind will help to bring us a little warm-up. Where there is less snow on the ground to the west of Omaha, temperatures may warm to around 40. Where we have snow on the ground, as we do around the metro, highs likely only top out in the middle 30s. The slow warm-up lasts into the start of the week, with highs in the upper 30s on Monday, potentially jumping into the 40s on Tuesday.

Another cold blast is expected by the middle of the week,

