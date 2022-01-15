1 dead, 2 critically hurt after crash with semi-truck

PALMYRA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a head-on crash between a semi-truck and an SUV.

Deputies from the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash between a westbound semi and an eastbound SUV in the westbound lanes of Nebraska 2 just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

The Lincoln Journal World reports that 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City, Nebraska, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His two passengers were in critical but stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

