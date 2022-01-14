Advertisement

Omaha Police respond to Ames Street crash scene

OPD officers respond to pedestrian crash near 56th & Ames
OPD officers respond to pedestrian crash near 56th & Ames(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a north Omaha intersection Thursday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to 56th Street and Ames Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Dispatchers told 6 News that someone was taken from scene to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress.

It’s not yet clear what lead to the collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
Commute-cast
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement

Latest News

Storm impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
SNOW DAY: Omaha-metro schools cancel, go remote for Friday classes
Erin Spilker, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police PIO files lawsuit against the city, alleging sexual assault within department