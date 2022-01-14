Omaha Police respond to Ames Street crash scene
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a north Omaha intersection Thursday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
Officers responded to 56th Street and Ames Avenue just after 6 p.m.
Dispatchers told 6 News that someone was taken from scene to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress.
It’s not yet clear what lead to the collision.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
