Omaha Police respond to Ames Street crash scene

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were called to a north Omaha intersection Thursday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to 56th Street and Ames Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Dispatchers told 6 News that someone was taken from scene to Nebraska Medicine with CPR in progress.

It’s not yet clear what lead to the collision.

