OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say the driver was going too fast for conditions Friday morning.

The driver lost control on a curve near 59th & NW Radial Hwy, crossed the median, and crossed oncoming traffic before meeting a pole.

They were not injured.

One lane of NW Radial was blocked while first responders cleaned up.

