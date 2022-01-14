Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced in connection to July 2021 fatal crash near ORBT bus stop

John Caillau, 28, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, for killing one man and injuring another...
John Caillau, 28, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, for killing one man and injuring another in a July 2021 crash near the eastbound ORBT bus stop east of 90th and Dodge streets.(Douglas County Jail)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Friday in connection to a fatal crash in July 2021 near 90th & Dodge.

John Caillau was sentenced to 16-20 years for motor vehicle homicide and DUI with 15-year license revocation. Caillau will be eligible for parole after eight to 10 years.

James Yungbluth, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Crash investigators said Yungbluth and Caillau were both traveling eastbound on West Dodge Road when they entered the intersection at 90th Street and sideswiped each other.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm impacts
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘crisis standards of care’ status
Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate

Latest News

Emily's Friday First Alert Day Forecast
6 On Your Side: Scammers posing as Pott. County Deputy
6 On Your Side: Scammers posing as Pott. County Deputy
Mask requirement for Lancaster County begins Saturday
A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop on a toy scooter.
Grand Island man arrested for drug use while on toy scooter