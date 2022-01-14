Omaha man sentenced in connection to July 2021 fatal crash near ORBT bus stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Friday in connection to a fatal crash in July 2021 near 90th & Dodge.

John Caillau was sentenced to 16-20 years for motor vehicle homicide and DUI with 15-year license revocation. Caillau will be eligible for parole after eight to 10 years.

James Yungbluth, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Crash investigators said Yungbluth and Caillau were both traveling eastbound on West Dodge Road when they entered the intersection at 90th Street and sideswiped each other.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.