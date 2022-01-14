Omaha experts offer last-minute advice on Affordable Care Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The information has been out there since November of last year. Television commercials telling people about insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act.

“I think the advertisements have worked and we have seen a bit of an increase in people getting enrolled or just applying on the marketplace,” said Jennifer Cifuentes.

Jennifer Cifuentes is with OneWorld Community Health Centers, she believes even more people would have applied for insurance but the annual increase in premium was too much for some families.

“So we see a lot of people who went from maybe paying zero to paying a $100, $128, $150 because every consumer is different and really it’s based on their taxes and all their personal information,” said Jennifer.

The deadline for open enrollment is tomorrow and you can still apply on the last day.

“I don’t know of any places that are open where they are providing services but if the consumer starts the process they can do it online, they can do it over the phone directly with the marketplace. So if they start the process online and they have the proof, then we can finish the process on Tuesday because we’re closed on Mondays. We can advocate for them,” said Teresa Chavez, Enrollment Financial Services Supervisor.

OneWorld officials say if you call tomorrow, leave a message that will give you proof that you beat the deadline. Now people who experience a life-changing event can apply for insurance through the marketplace at any time.

“That would be somebody who recently lost insurance somebody whos newly moved states, somebody who just had a child or just got married.”

If you’re running late applying for insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act, call the marketplace at 1-800-318-2596. If you can’t get through, make sure you leave a message or go to the website.

If you need help to finish the process, call OneWorld at 402-502-8888 on Tuesday.

