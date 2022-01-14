LLCHD brings back mask mandate following “unprecedented” number of new COVID cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is bringing back in the indoor mask mandate. It applies to everyone ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. It will go into effect Saturday through Feb. 11.

Health Director Pat Lopez said COVID cases in the community continue to increase at an “unprecedented” level.

Lopez said 1,013 cases of COVID were reported Friday, a new daily high. The county now has a 27.2% weekly positivity rate, also a new high.

Lancaster County 7-Day Rolling Average of COVID-19 Daily Cases. (LLCHD)

The health director is also recommending that for the next four weeks, you should only leave the house to go to work, school, buy food or get medical care or vaccinations.

Community guidance and recommendations from Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director. (LLCHD)

During the Friday news conference, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird made a plea to the public to consider cancelling gatherings if you can’t social distance or wear a mask.

Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients 7-Day Rolling Average (LLCHD)

The COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lancaster County has been in the “red” Severe Risk range for the past couple weeks. Friday, Lopez said the situation has moved beyond severe to extreme risk of COVID spread.

