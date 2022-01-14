Advertisement

Iowa trooper suffers minor injuries after semi crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa. (WOWT) - An Iowa State Patrol trooper is being treated for injuries from a crash near Mason City.

In a social media post, they write, “One of our Lieutenants was struck by a semi when he was in his vehicle assisting another crash.”

It appears he only suffered minor injuries but troopers remind us this is a serious storm to take very seriously.

