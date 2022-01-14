Huskers hire Bryan Applewhite to be Running Backs Coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers have finalized the coaching staff for the 2022 season with the hiring of Bryan Applewhite. He will come to Nebraska to coach the running backs after two years at TCU with Gary Patterson, who was fired this past season.

“Bryan Applewhite has proven himself as an outstanding running backs coach during his two decades in college football,” Frost said. “I know that our running back room will benefit from his knowledge and experience. Bryan is a great addition to our staff, and I am excited for him to join our other new offensive coaches. I couldn’t be more pleased with the additions to our coaching staff and look forward to working closely with all of them.”

The Horned Frogs were top 30 running the ball the past two seasons with Applewhite coaching the running backs. In 2020 TCU had three running backs run for 100 yards in a game, which could be significant for the Huskers. Nebraska has used several players at the position as of late.

“It is an honor to join the coaching staff at Nebraska, one of the most storied and tradition-rich football programs in the country,” Applewhite said. “I am appreciative of the opportunity Coach Frost has given to me and my family, and I look forward to working alongside him and the rest of the coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln to meet the young men in our program and get to work.”

