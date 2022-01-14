Advertisement

Grand Island man arrested for drug use while on toy scooter

A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop on a toy scooter.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop on a toy scooter.

Officers noticed Christopher Perez, 35, just after 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and West Pine Road driving a battery powered scooter without a headlight.

Officers then attempted to pull over Perez, who at first resisted but was eventually stopped.

GIPD said while being searched, police found just under 20.7 grams of methamphetamine and materials for drug distribution.

Perez was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He was referred for unlawful use of a toy vehicle.

