Friday Jan. 14 COVID-19 update: 1,800+ cases again, more than 400 hospitalized in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Governor issues DHM for Nebraska Medicine

Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a directed health measure Friday morning ordering Nebraska Medicine not to perform any pre-scheduled, non-emergency surgeries at its Omaha hospital for a month.

Nebraska Medicine enacted its Crisis Standards of Care plan, effective at 9 a.m. Thursday. Patients were advised that while emergency rooms will remain open, the move could prompt rescheduling or lack of appointments, postponement of surgeries, denial of patient transfers, deployment of medical students into support roles, and use of irregular patient care areas.

But Friday’s DHM, set to go into effect at 5 p.m., orders Nebraska Medical Center to definitively halt Class C, D, and E inpatient and outpatient surgeries, which are pre-scheduled and non-emergency medical surgeries, through Feb. 13.

Lincoln reinstating mask mandate

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will put the city’s mask mandate back into effect Saturday due to an “unprecedented” number of new COVID-19 cases.

The health director is also recommending that for the next four weeks, you should only leave the house to go to work, school, buy food or get medical care or vaccinations.

LLCHD reported four deaths and 701 cases Thursday, for a community total of 372 deaths and 55,614 cases to date. The most recent deaths were a vaccinated woman in her 90s, a vaccinated man in his 90s, an unvaccinated woman in her 40s, and an unvaccinated man in his 50s.

There were also 139 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the health district, 15 of them on ventilators.

The health department also reported Thursday that 64.8% of residents are fully vaccinated.

—

10/11 Now contributed to this report.

Lincoln schools temporarily moving to 4-day weeks

(KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is implementing new strategies to address a large number of students missing school and ongoing staffing shortages.

The most significant change will be the cancellation of classes for students on Fridays for three weeks starting with Jan. 21. They are calling these COVID Response Fridays. The only exception is for The Career Academy classes that will be in session in consideration of dual credit instructional hour requirements and scheduling limitations.

LPS buildings will remain open on these days and staff will be working.

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported two COVID-19 deaths: a vaccinated man in his 70s and an unvaccinated woman in her 30s have died.

These most recent deaths bring the local COVID-19 death toll to 958 people, according to the health department.

CASES: DCHD also reported 1,834 cases Thursday — another record one-day total — bringing the community total to 121,003 cases since March 2000. The latest report pushes the seven-day rolling average to 1,406 cases — another record — up from the previous record of 1,304 cases, reported on Thursday.

About two weeks ago, the average was 410 cases. A month ago, it was 281 cases. Three months ago, it was 153 cases.

Friday’s report brings the county to a seven-day average per 100,000 population to 1,819.3 cases, up from 1,585.4 cases on Thursday.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Local hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Thursday afternoon, local hospitals were 90% full, with 139 beds available, down from 151 a day earlier and 174 earlier in the week. ICUs were also 90% full with 30 beds available, down from 31 reported a day earlier, but up from 17 beds reported earlier in the week. Pediatric ICUs remained 83% full, with 23 beds available.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Thursday afternoon, local hospitals were caring for a total of 403 COVID-19 patients — 17 of them in pediatric care. That’s four more adult patients but one fewer pediatric patient than the day prior.

The last time local COVID-19 hospitalizations were above 400 patients was Nov. 30, 2020, according to the Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.

In local ICUs, there were 98 adult patients, down from 100 a day earlier; 50 were on ventilators.

Additionally, seven adult patients and two pediatric patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results.

VACCINATIONS: According to the Douglas County COVID-19 data dashboard, 64.5% of local residents are fully vaccinated. Additionally, 25.5% of local youth ages 5-11, the newest age group eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

