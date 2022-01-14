Family new to Omaha has both cars stolen within 24 hours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a not-so-warm welcome to Omaha just days after the Farrington family successfully made it to the metro.

Mathew Farrington, his wife, 5-year-old son and 71-year-old mother-in-law made the move to Omaha from the Austin, Texas area after landing a new job here.

“I’ve never been to Nebraska before this,” Farrington tells 6 News.

They arrived on December 26th, and have been staying at the TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 108th and Dodge streets until they find the perfect home to settle down in.

“When we got here, we were very positive about it, it looked like a really nice place to be.”

But on January 10th, they had a rude awakening.

“We came down for breakfast, I went out to go to the vehicles. We had a 2018 Chevy Colorado and discovered it was missing,” Farrington says. “So of course we called the police and reported it and what have you.”

Farrington and his family assumed it was a fluke - cars get stolen all the time.

“We thought we were just a statistic, a one-off kind of thing,” he adds.

But, unfortunately, it didn’t stop there.

“We still had one vehicle here because we’re relocating, we had both vehicles here and the next morning on the 11th we are getting ready to leave and [we] come out and our van is missing. Like, it’s just completely gone.”

Farrington says both cars were locked, alarms were on and they were parked in highly visible spots.

The hotel was able to capture video of the truck being stolen and Farrington says it happened quick. If you were watching it, you might think the person stealing it actually owned it, he says.

After the truck was stolen, they moved the van to the side of the building, but thieves still managed to take it along with everything inside.

“I mean we’ve lost things like childhood pictures we can never replace. The van actually was the van my parents had. We bought it from my mom when my dad passed away, but that connection to my dad who is no longer with us,” Farrington says. “All those things and we lost that coming here, so it really makes you have second thoughts about this place, regardless of what everybody’s saying.”

Farrington says he and his wife have lived all over the country and have traveled the world, and nothing like this has ever happened to them.

“We have second thoughts about Omaha to be honest.”

Farrington says while their search for a permanent home continues, they’re strongly considering installing security cameras and alarms, something he says he’s never done before.

“My family is very deflated, demoralized and traumatized,” he says. “When we first got here we were just kinda the natural flow of things, and now when I knock on the door because my hands are too full to get my room key out, they’re checking the peep-hole to see who’s on the other side because they don’t feel safe.”

Farrington hopes that by sharing his story he can remind others to be cautious of their surroundings and where they’re staying. He says he vetted the TownePlace Suites before arriving, and never thought this would happen here.

He hopes that others aren’t experiencing this too, and hopes that Omaha can prove itself to be a more welcoming and safe place as they continue their stay here.

