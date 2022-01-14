Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday as winter weather takes aim at the region! Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area beginning at 6 AM Friday:

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(wowt)

Moisture arrives in the morning on Friday, at first it will be a wintry mix/freezing drizzle and bring the potential for a layer of ice to from ahead of the arrival of snow... the timing looks to be around the tail end of the morning commute for the Metro. This would lead to icy conditions through the day and much worse travel conditions.

Friday morning
Friday morning(wowt)

We’re expecting a change over to snow to begin around 3 PM and look ahead to heavier snow by the evening hours with impacts expected during the evening commute and periods of heavy ongoing snow overnight....

Friday evening
Friday evening(wowt)

It may be best to plan on leaving work early or working from home if possible on Friday. Snow continues overnight and clears the area early Saturday morning.

Commute-cast
Commute-cast(wowt)

By Saturday morning some will be left with heavy snow on the ground. This will likely be a wet snow and tougher to shovel and clear. Highest totals are expected into Western and Central Iowa with potential sharply dropping W of the Metro.

DMA snow forecast
DMA snow forecast(wowt)
Metro snow forecast
Metro snow forecast(wowt)

We’ll cool to the mid-20s Saturday and be slow to warm over the weekend, especially with snow on the ground. We’ll rebound to a high near 40 by next Tuesday ahead of another chill next Wednesday... that could potentially come with some moisture. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
Friday First Alert
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Omaha City Councilmembers react to mask mandate

Latest News

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
SNOW DAY: Omaha-metro schools cancel, go remote for Friday classes
Commute-cast
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast