Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Our next round of winter weather arrives Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday as winter weather takes aim at the region! Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area beginning at 6 AM Friday:

Winter Weather Advisory (wowt)

Moisture arrives in the morning on Friday, at first it will be a wintry mix/freezing drizzle and bring the potential for a layer of ice to from ahead of the arrival of snow... the timing looks to be around the tail end of the morning commute for the Metro. This would lead to icy conditions through the day and much worse travel conditions.

Friday morning (wowt)

We’re expecting a change over to snow to begin around 3 PM and look ahead to heavier snow by the evening hours with impacts expected during the evening commute and periods of heavy ongoing snow overnight....

Friday evening (wowt)

It may be best to plan on leaving work early or working from home if possible on Friday. Snow continues overnight and clears the area early Saturday morning.

Commute-cast (wowt)

By Saturday morning some will be left with heavy snow on the ground. This will likely be a wet snow and tougher to shovel and clear. Highest totals are expected into Western and Central Iowa with potential sharply dropping W of the Metro.

DMA snow forecast (wowt)

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll cool to the mid-20s Saturday and be slow to warm over the weekend, especially with snow on the ground. We’ll rebound to a high near 40 by next Tuesday ahead of another chill next Wednesday... that could potentially come with some moisture. Stay tuned!

