Athlete of the Week: Creighton Prep’s John Watson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - John Watson is putting together another great year with Creighton Prep swimming. As a two-time state championship last year he’s focused on another successful year. The Bluejays were invited to a meet at the University of Minnesota this past weekend and won the gold division.

John swam two strong legs in two relays that won and he had two very close second-place finishes in individual events.

He’s been working on the finer points with Head Coach Tom Beck. Tempo is one of the areas they are trying to perfect, it can be a challenge finding the exact right pace for a swimmer who competes in events that are different distances. John has also put on about ten pounds since last year, as he continues to try to find every edge with the state championships coming up at the end of the season.

