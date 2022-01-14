Advertisement

LIVE -- 6 First Alert Day: Storm moves into Omaha-metro with cold drizzle, slush ahead of snow

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Meteorologist David Koeller gives you a look at the weather conditions and traffic trouble spots to help you get home safely.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Some accumulation was happening in west Omaha just after 4 p.m. Friday, slowing traffic there.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Rain and wintry mix was expected to turn to snow by Friday evening. Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected in eastern Nebraska with 3 to 5 inches are expected in western Iowa.

Drivers are cautioned to expect slippery road conditions Friday afternoon with patchy blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility as the storm moves in. Hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute, according to weather service advisories.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

