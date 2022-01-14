6 First Alert Day: Snow continues tonight, roads will become slick

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The change over to snow has happened and snow will continue through the rest of the night... After 6-7pm we’ll begin to see more issues on the roads as temperatures fall allowing it to stick. After 7 PM is when the bulk of our 2-4″ in the metro is likely to accumulate.

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

Regional snow forecast (wowt)

Watch for the winds to increase overnight as well with gusts to 40 mph possible after 10pm into the overnight. That will blow around the snow as it falls and cause road conditions to deteriorate. Overnight travel should be avoided if possible!

WInd gusts (WOWT)

Snow will likely be out by about 6am Saturday then its all about the cold air. The clouds and the wind will decrease during the day Saturday but melting will be slow if at all.

