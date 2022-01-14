6 First Alert Day: Freezing drizzle/rain potential becomes snow later today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The precipitation and temperatures are likely to change quite a bit today starting with the threat of some freezing drizzle or rain this morning before 9am. That’s the first issue on this 6 First Alert Day that we are watching. Temperatures are expected to warm above 32 degrees by the 9am hour. That will help with any slick spots and lead to drizzle and showers into the afternoon for most of us.

First Alert Friday (WOWT)

Temperatures will get a chance to reach 40 degrees in the metro early this afternoon as well. Quite a nice spike for us before they start to fall tonight leading to the snow.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

By 3pm we’ll start to see rain change to snow from north to south. The earlier that happens, the higher the metro will be in the 2-5″ range. If the changeover happens closer to 6-7pm, the metro is likely on the lower end of the 2-5″ range. After 6-7pm, all snow is expected to fall and continue much of the night. That is when the bulk of our 2-5″ in the metro is likely to accumulate.

DMA Snow (WOWT)

Watch for the winds to increase overnight as well with gusts to 40 mph possible after 10pm into the overnight. That will blow around the snow as it falls and cause road conditions to deteriorate.

WInd gusts (WOWT)

Snow will likely be out by about 6am Saturday then its all about the cold air. The clouds and the wind will decrease during the day Saturday but melting will be slow if at all.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

