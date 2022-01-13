Advertisement

Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man found dead following a fiery crash outside of Denton early Tuesday morning.

LSO identified 81-year-old Gary Olsen of Omaha as the man who died.

Sheriff’s deputies were originally called out to the area of Southwest 98th & West Denton Road on a report of a grass fire, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a car on fire, as well as a body a short distance away, deputies said.

LSO said the man had preexisting conditions that may have lead to the crash and are still working to determine a cause of death.

Authorities said Olsen didn’t have injuries from the crash and the vehicle sustained minimal damage.

It’s also unclear how the fire started or where it originated.

His family isn’t sure why he was in the Denton area.

LSO is working with Omaha Police on this case. A neighbor’s ring doorbell camera does show Olsen’s car leaving the house.

