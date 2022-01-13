Advertisement

SNOW DAY: Omaha-metro schools cancel, go remote for Friday classes

Council Bluffs adjusts trash collection
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With snow heading for the Omaha-metro, many schools announced Thursday that they were canceling classes or moving to remote learning on Friday.

Bellevue, Papillion-La Vista, Westside, Elkhorn, and Council Bluffs school districts were among those canceling classes while Omaha and Millard school districts announced they would have remote-learning days; OPS also called off school activities.

6 First Alert Forecast
Closings, Cancellations & Delays

In Council Bluffs, Waste Connections announced adjustments in trash and recycling pickup. “In anticipation of winter weather conditions,” Waste Connections also announced an early start Friday for trash and recycling collection in Council Bluffs, starting at 6 a.m. Friday.

“We are asking residents to please be patient with Waste Connections as they overcome difficult weather conditions,” Thursday’s release states.

