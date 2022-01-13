Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Pleasant today ahead of Friday’s First Alert Day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very mild morning will turn into the last of the pleasant weather this afternoon. Highs in the 50s are likely for one more day with a bit of a north wind.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead Friday’s round of wintry precipitation and the associated First Alert Day. I think the more commute will have few issues and stay dry for most of us. It’s after 9am when a few spotty areas of light drizzle or freezing drizzle would move through. Temperatures will be bouncing around 32 degrees after 9am eventually warming to near 35 at some point in the afternoon.

Wintry Weather Chances
Wintry Weather Chances(WOWT)

After about 3pm in the metro I would expect precipitation to begin its change to snow. The heaviest snow is likely after 6pm into the overnight eventually wrapping up between 6-9am Saturday morning as it move out from north to south.

Friday First Alert
Friday First Alert(WOWT)

The heaviest snow will end up east of the metro with a swath of 6-10″ likely for many of our Iowa counties. In the metro, 3-6″ of a wet snow is likely. Totals will drop off considerably farther west with very little to none in our western counties.

Snow Forecast
Snow Forecast(WOWT)

Colder air settles in then behind the snow for the weekend

3 Day FOrecast
3 Day FOrecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Omaha City Councilmembers react to mask mandate

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Winter storm watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down ahead of Friday’s winter storm
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
forecast
Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: Partly cloudy but still mild for Wednesday