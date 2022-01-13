Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Pleasant today ahead of Friday’s First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A very mild morning will turn into the last of the pleasant weather this afternoon. Highs in the 50s are likely for one more day with a bit of a north wind.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will be increasing tonight ahead Friday’s round of wintry precipitation and the associated First Alert Day. I think the more commute will have few issues and stay dry for most of us. It’s after 9am when a few spotty areas of light drizzle or freezing drizzle would move through. Temperatures will be bouncing around 32 degrees after 9am eventually warming to near 35 at some point in the afternoon.

Wintry Weather Chances (WOWT)

After about 3pm in the metro I would expect precipitation to begin its change to snow. The heaviest snow is likely after 6pm into the overnight eventually wrapping up between 6-9am Saturday morning as it move out from north to south.

Friday First Alert (WOWT)

The heaviest snow will end up east of the metro with a swath of 6-10″ likely for many of our Iowa counties. In the metro, 3-6″ of a wet snow is likely. Totals will drop off considerably farther west with very little to none in our western counties.

Snow Forecast (WOWT)

Colder air settles in then behind the snow for the weekend

3 Day FOrecast (WOWT)

