Recruiting law enforcers with modern methods

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - With criminals hard at work area law enforcement agencies say we cannot afford a shortage of officers amid the great resignation.

Sarpy County Deputy Cody Axon observed, “Really all agencies around here are making it more attractive for experienced people to move.”

Starting salaries for lateral officers in Sarpy county range from $63,000 to $81,00 a year depending on experience.

The days are gone when an ad in a newspaper would draw plenty of people wanting to wear a badge.

Agencies like the Sarpy County sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol have produced fast-paced recruiting videos.

Axon said, “Younger people have grown up with these things, they are used to these things and that’s how they get their information. So things are updated for the people we are looking to bring in.”

To protect the state’s largest growing county, Sheriff Jeff Davis said more lateral and new deputies are needed.

Sheriff Davis said, “We are six to eight people short. You’re out there every night. We’re shorthanded. So this is a need not only projected but we need them now.”

The hiring process has also included a QR code stamped on a cruiser wrapped for recruiting.

Deputy Amanda Illuzzik said, “It brings up automatically employment information and questions current openings what we offer as a sworn deputy.”

The sheriff also hopes the recruiting push will increase diversity in the ranks of his department.

