Police identify pedestrian killed in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a Jeep Cherokee earlier this week.

Officers were called to the area of 30th and Stone Avenue at 11:24 p.m. Monday. The victim, Sheryl Bringleson of Omaha, was taken to UNMC with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 18-year-old driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

