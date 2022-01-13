Police identify pedestrian killed in north Omaha
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified a pedestrian who died after being hit by a Jeep Cherokee earlier this week.
Officers were called to the area of 30th and Stone Avenue at 11:24 p.m. Monday. The victim, Sheryl Bringleson of Omaha, was taken to UNMC with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The 18-year-old driver was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.