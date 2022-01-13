Advertisement

Omaha man sentenced for U.S. Capitol riot

Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan....
Brandon Straka was arrested by the FBI Omaha field office Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Douglas County Corrections)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - An Omaha man was sentenced Thursday to four months of home detention and three years probation for his role in the January 2, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Brandon Straka will also have to serve at least 60 hours of community service and pay $500 restitution.

He pleaded guilty to engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct which could have brought up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In the sentencing, the judge described Straka as a social media influencer who live-streamed his participation in the attack. It noted that Straka encouraged and celebrated the violence of the day but did not personally engage in violence or property destruction during the riot.

During a presentence interview with U.S. probation, Straka was described as having remorse for his actions and said, “if he could back in time, he would never have gone to Washington, D.C.” He described his conduct on January 6 as “one of the stupidest and tragic decisions of his life.”

In a separate case, Straka was named with 34 other people and organizations including Donald Trump, the Trump Campaign, Stop the Steal organization, Roger Stone and Proud Boys. The lawsuit on behalf of seven U.S. Capitol Police offices is seeking compensatory damages to be determined by a jury.

